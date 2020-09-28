AMOS, QUE -- The Quebec police watchdog (BEI) is investigating the drowning death of a person who threw himself into the Harricana River in Amos, Abitibi, on Saturday night.

The victim’s body was found late Sunday afternoon.

According to a BEI news release, the man, whose identity has not been disclosed, was arrested at around 1:15 a.m. by two patrol officers from the Surete du Quebec (SQ), after a business owner in Amos reported an individual armed with an iron bar had damaged his shop.

According to the BEI, the man fled when the police arrived and threw himself into the Harricana River. The police then allegedly tried to rescue the suspect, but the man ignored their calls before sinking.

SQ divers recovered his body from the river on Sunday at the end of the day.

Five BEI investigators have been sent to Amos to try to shed light on the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the BEI.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 28, 2020.