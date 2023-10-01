Police set up command post as search for missing Montreal senior intensifies
Montreal police (SPVM) are intensifying their search for a missing 74-year-old woman last seen Friday in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough.
Investigators set up a mobile command post in Beausejour Park on Sunday afternoon to gather information from people who frequent the area.
The park is near Toupin Boulevard, where Giovanna Caltagirone Trapani was last seen.
Police say she left her home around 1:30 p.m. wearing a red mid-length coat and loose-fitting brown pants. She was carrying a yellow grocery bag.
Trapani speaks French and is described as four-foot-nine with white hair. Police say they have reason to fear for her safety.
The SPVM’s nautical team, canine squad and specialized intervention support team joined the search effort Sunday, along with officers on bicycles and ATVs, said police in a release.
Anyone with information on Trapani’s whereabouts is asked to contact police.
The command post will be at the park from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m.
