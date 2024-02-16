Police seek woman last seen near Montreal hospital

Montreal police (SPVM) are asking for the public's help locating a 34-year-old woman who has been missing since Thursday.

Aminata Koumare was last seen on Feb. 15 around 8 p.m. near the McGill University Health Centre Glen site in the Côte-des-Neiges-Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough.

Police say she had no money or bank card with her, and there's reason to fear for her health and safety.

Koumare is Black, 5'7", and 200 lbs with brown eyes and black hair.

She is from Trois-Rivière and is not very familiar with Montreal, according to the SPVM.

Anyone with information on Koumare's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact their local police station.