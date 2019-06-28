

CTV Montreal





Police are looking for potential victims of Kevin Myrthil, a 26-year-old man arrested on June 7 following a Canada-wide warrant.

Myrthil was arrested for human trafficking and procurement of a minor, as well as material benefit derived from sexual services. The events occurred in October 2018.

The suspect was also being sought by Edmonton police for similar crimes that took place in February. The investigation showed that there could be more victims in Montreal, but across Canada as well.

Kevin Myrthil, also known as Moneyy, is a black man, 5'10'' (177 cm) tall and weighs 185 lbs (84 kgs). He has several tattoos, including on the upper left arm, on the right arm, on his neck (an open mouth with smoke and flames and the word GHOST), on the left side of his forehead (the word MONEYY) and on his right cheek (a star).

Police say he would visit hotels and condos in several Canadian cities, including Toronto, Winnipeg and Saskatoon, where he allegedly committed his crimes.

Anyone who may have been a victim or knows a potential victim of Kevin Myrthil is asked to visit their neighbourhood police station or call 9-1-1 to file an official complaint or make a statement.