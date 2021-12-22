Advertisement
Police seek Francisco Meija, 49, missing Montreal man
Published Wednesday, December 22, 2021 6:30PM EST
Francisco Meija went missing from his Ahuntsic/Cartierville home Wednesday morning. (SPVM)
MONTREAL -- Montreal police (SPVM) are asking for the public’s health in locating Francisco Meija, 49, who has been missing from his home in Ahuntsic/Cartierville since Wednesday morning.
He is described as a Hispanic man with brown eyes and black hair. He is approximately 5’1” and weighs roughly 140 lbs. He was last seen wearing an orange sweater, navy-blue jogging pants and black winter boots.
Police say the man can walk a great distance when disoriented and have reason to fear for his safety. Anyone will information on Meija’s whereabouts is urged to contact the SPVM.