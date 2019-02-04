

CTV Montreal





Montreal police are investigating two attacks that took place early Monday morning.

Around 3:15 a.m. a 35-year-old woman was stabbed inside an apartment on Charlemagne Avenue, near Rosemont Blvd.

Police said many people were in the residence at the time, but that the suspect had fled by the time emergency crews arrived.

The woman was taken to hospital to be treated for her injuries.

Police said that none of the witnesses were willing to describe what happened.

The suspect is a 56-year-old man.

Attack in bar

The second stabbing happened at 3:50 a.m. inside Le 6ix bar on Maurice Duplessis Blvd. in RDP.

One man pulled out a knife and stabbed another man inside the bar, then ran off.

Once again, witnesses did not cooperate with officers.

The victim, a 37-year-old man, was taken to hospital where he was treated for upper body injuries.