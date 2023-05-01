Police searching for 2 firefighters swept away in Quebec river
Quebec provincial police say they are searching for two firefighters who are missing in a river in a city northeast of Quebec City that is being hit hard by spring flooding.
A spokesperson for the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) told CTV News that the firefighters were trying to help residents who were stuck in their house in Saint-Urbain, in Quebec's Charlevoix region, when the pair was swept away by a strong current. Police confirmed Monday evening that the occupants of the home were airlifted to safety, but the whereabouts of the firefighters were still unknown.
Video posted on Facebook from people living in the region showed what appeared to be a trailer being swept down a river before crashing into a bridge as bystanders looked on.
Two helicopters were dispatched to the scene where the fire crew went missing as other emergency crews are also on the ground trying to assist other residents affected by flooding. A local campground was particularly hard-hit and two daycares were also evacuated.
Environment Canada told The Canadian Press that as of 2 p.m. Monday, 50 to 60 mm of rain fell in the Charlevoix region in the past 24 hours, adding to the melting snow in the areas around the rivers in the area.
A portion of Highway 138, which is the main connector in that area, is closed north of Baie-Saint-Paul. Some residential roads were washed out as hundreds of people also lost electricity early Monday evening. There's also a major water leak, so many many residents are without drinking water or are under a boil-water advisory.
Access to the area was difficult, particularly because the river had burst its banks.
Residents in Baie-Saint-Paul were told to stay home or call 911 if their homes need to be evacuated. An emergency shelter was set up in the Luc-et-Marie-Claude Arena, but was later closed. A new one was set up at the Saint-Aubin educational centre, the city confirmed in a message on Facebook.
The City of Baie-St-Paul, also along the Rivière du Gouffre, declared a state of emergency Monday afternoon.
The city says it's asking people to stay in their homes and to call 911 if they need to evacuate.
The Public Security Department says flooding and landslides caused by heavy rains have closed roads in the Lanaudiere, Laurentians and Outaouais regions.
Some streets in Saint-Calixte were also flooded Monday, leaving multiple homes surrounded by water.
A resident looks at a flooded Rue Lachance in Saint-Calixte, Que. on Monday, May 1, 2023. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News)
Premier François Legault said in a tweet that he is monitoring the situation closely with Public Safety Minister François Bonnardel, who is scheduled to visit the area Tuesday with Infrastructure Minister Jonatan Julien and Kariane Bourassa, the CAQ MNA for Charlevoix-Côte-de-Beaupré.
With files from CTV News Montreal's Kelly Greig and The Canadian Press
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Latest updates: Deal reached between feds, union for 120,000 striking public servants
Very early Monday morning, the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) announced it had reached a 'tentative' agreement with the federal government for the 120,000 picketing Treasury Board workers who, since April 19, had been engaged in one of the largest strikes in Canadian history. We'll be providing live updates on the deal from Parliament Hill.
U.S. to end vaccine requirements for Canadians at land border, international air travellers: officials
The U.S. is ending its COVID-19 vaccine requirements for international air travellers and Canadians at the land border as of next week, officials announced on Monday.
What you need to know about the agreement that ended the PSAC strike
Canada's largest public sector union and the government have reached a tentative agreement ending one of the largest strikes in the country's history. Here's what's in it.
Florida Panthers limit non-U.S. residents from buying Maple Leafs playoff road tickets
Toronto Maple Leafs fans hoping to make a trip down south to catch a playoff game against the Florida Panthers will hit an unexpected road block.
Myles Gray died by homicide, B.C. coroner's inquest finds
The jury at a B.C. coroner's inquest into Myles Gray's 2015 death after a beating by police has found the 33-year-old died by homicide.
Man who threw stones at PM Trudeau in 2021 to be sentenced next week
A decision in the sentencing of the man who assaulted Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in 2021 is now expected next week, with the defence requesting a suspended sentence and the Crown calling for jail time.
Why we love taking selfies: Study says they're better at capturing the meaning of an experience
Those who aren’t fans of the ‘selfie’ have long dismissed the pictures as an exercise in vanity — but according to a new study, taking a selfie may help us better preserve the weight of a moment or event.
These are Canada’s 100 most popular brunch restaurants, according to OpenTable
With Mother’s Day coming up soon, OpenTable has revealed its list of of top 100 brunch restaurants, which can help you to find a good spot to take mom.
U.S. says 20,000 Russians killed in Ukraine war since December
The White House said Monday it now estimates that just since December Russia has suffered 100,000 casualties, including more than 20,000 killed, as Ukraine has rebuffed a heavy assault by Russian forces in eastern Ukraine.
Toronto
-
Teen boy suffers 'catastrophic' head injury while climbing moving Toronto subway car
A 16-year-old boy is in stable condition after suffering a 'catastrophic head injury' while attempting to climb on top of a moving TTC subway car.
-
Ontario couple says new electric vehicle's charge capacity 'nowhere near' what was advertised
An Ontario couple says they've been hit with unexpected costs after their new electric vehicle's ability to sustain a charge is 'nowhere near' what was advertised.
-
How much money do you really need to retire in Toronto? Here's what to consider
CTV News Toronto spoke to a financial advisor on saving for retirement, including how much money you can expect to need if you want to live out your later years in the Toronto area.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia Power among companies in court facing labour charges in 2020 workplace death
Nova Scotia Power was one of three companies in provincial court Monday facing multiple Occupational Health and Safety Act charges after a worker drowned in 2020 at one of the utility's hydroelectric dams.
-
One Canadian’s Journey out of Sudan
As the violence continues in Sudan, one Canadian man is sharing his experience of escaping the country and returning home.
-
Wayne Hankey scandal: Second civil lawsuit filed against King's College in Halifax
A second lawsuit has been filed against the University of King's College and Dalhousie University in Halifax claiming the affiliated institutions failed to protect a former student from a professor and Anglican minister known for his sexually abusive behaviour.
London
-
Prison sentence handed down in death of Zachary Hartman
Zachary Hartman's friends and family were clearly frustrated with the sentence of Michael Compton on Monday, feeling the judge was too concerned about how Compton was being impacted.
-
2 arrested, 1 sought after shooting at Richmond and Oxford: London police
Two suspects are in custody and police are searching for a third after a shooting in downtown London, Ont. last month sent two people to hospital with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.
-
New billing option for London, Ont. hydro customers
The ultra-low overnight price plan joins the time-of-use and tiered billing as an option for customers.
Northern Ontario
-
Police recover remains of two missing boaters on Manitoulin Island
The remains of two people from Sheguiandah First Nation have been discovered on Bass Lake in Northeastern Manitoulin and the Islands.
-
No proof syringe needle attack in Sudbury actually happened, police say
A social media post circulating in the Sudbury area alleges that a girl was attacked recently in the bathroom of a local cinema with a syringe needle.
-
Taxation workers remain on strike in Sudbury
Thousands of people who work for the Canada Revenue Agency in Sudbury remain on the picket line.
Calgary
-
Bus operator pleads guilty to two charges in fatal Jasper crash: Crown prosecutor
A tour bus operator has pleaded guilty to two charges in a fatal rollover in Jasper National Park nearly three years ago.
-
Calgary Flames fire head coach Darryl Sutter
The Calgary Flames have parted ways with head coach Darryl Sutter, the team announced Monday.
-
Writ drops for Alberta provincial election on May 29
The writ for the Alberta election has dropped, with voters heading to the polls on May 29 in what could be a squeaker of a result.
Kitchener
-
GRT bus strike leaves commuters with mobility issues with few options
The strike has left many riders scrambling, but the impact is being felt particularly acutely by those with mobility issues. Many are now stuck, with almost no options to get around.
-
Five suspects with ties to southwestern Ont. on Canada’s most-wanted list
Four men accused of committing murders in southwestern Ontario, and one wanted in connection to a body found in Erin, Ont., have been named to Canada’s most-wanted list.
-
New season to bring new head coach for Kitchener Rangers
The Kitchener Rangers plan to start off next season with a new head coach.
Vancouver
-
Myles Gray died by homicide, B.C. coroner's inquest finds
The jury at a B.C. coroner's inquest into Myles Gray's 2015 death after a beating by police has found the 33-year-old died by homicide.
-
Layoffs, quitting, firing: How workplace departures impact those left behind
Layoffs increase the likelihood that workers – particularly the good ones – will quit their jobs, according to new research out of the University of British Columbia.
-
Ukrainian-Canadian set to cycle across Canada to raise funds for war-torn country
Dariy Khrystyuk traveled to Vancouver from Quebec by plane, but plans to return on two wheels. The Ukrainian-Canadian is set to cycle more than 5,000 km in honour of his homeland.
Edmonton
-
Grass fire sends plumes of smoke over west Edmonton
Crews are currently on scene of a grass fire in northwest Edmonton.
-
'Gigantic' fire damages 3 homes in southwest Edmonton
At least three homes in southwest Edmonton's Terwillegar neighbourhood were badly damaged in a fire on Monday, but crews say given conditions, it could have been much worse.
-
Firetruck rear ended while firefighters battled grass fire
A firetruck was involved in an accident on Monday while crews were responding to a grass fire.
Windsor
-
Landlords vs. the city: Windsor’s new rental bylaw to be challenged in court
Hundreds of landlords are taking the city of Windsor to court over its new residential rental licence bylaw.
-
‘It’s knowing who you are’: Former MP coming to Windsor for Mental Health Week event
Former Liberal MP Jody Wilson-Raybould will be in Windsor Thursday as the guest speaker for the Canadian Mental Health Association’s (CMHA) “Wake up Speak Up” event.
-
Migratory birds are making their seasonal stop in the Lake Erie shoreline region
Shorebirds and bird-enthusiasts are again flocking to parts of the Lake Erie shoreline. The Point Pelee and Hillman Marsh Area become a destination during the spring migration.
Regina
-
'Your voices are heard': Premier, education minister promise more funding in face of increased enrollment
Premier Scott Moe as well as the province’s education minister announced the possibility of increased funding for school divisions after defending their absence from an education rally over the weekend.
-
Extended winter in Sask. delays wildfire season but residents should still take precautions: SPSA
While many Saskatchewan residents were not happy with a longer than usual winter, it has left the province with a slower start to wildfire season, according to the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA).
-
'Never forgotten': Sask. marks 10th anniversary of Missing Persons Week
Government officials and families of long-term missing persons marked the start of Missing Persons Week in Saskatchewan at Wascana Place.
Ottawa
-
What you need to know about the agreement that ended the PSAC strike
Canada's largest public sector union and the government have reached a tentative agreement ending one of the largest strikes in the country's history. Here's what's in it.
-
Snoop Dogg involved in Senators ownership bid
Snoop Dogg is part of a prospective Ottawa Senators ownership group, the rapper confirmed on social media Monday.
-
Ottawa River flooding could reach May 2017 level in some areas
The Ottawa River Regulation Planning Board is warning residents who live along the Ottawa River that water levels are rising after a weekend of heavy precipitation and could be similar to May 2017 in some areas.
Saskatoon
-
Man wanted in Saskatoon killing among Canada's 'most wanted' fugitives
A man accused in a 2022 killing in Saskatoon's Nutana neighbourhood has been ranked as Canada's tenth most-wanted fugitive by a non-profit organization focused on helping police locate suspects who are still at large.
-
A Saskatoon brewery hosted the ultimate beer battle: human versus robot
9 Mile Legacy Brewing set out to see if artificial intelligence can make better beer.
-
'We no longer get respect because of the uniform': Some Saskatoon first responders want to see criminal code changes
Saskatoon first responders are lauding a private members bill to strengthen their legal protection when it comes to assaults they face on the job.