Police search for missing teen last seen in Montreal

Quebec provincial police (SQ) is searching for a 17-year-old from the Laurentides who went missing last week.

Patrick Dubé of Prévost was last seen April 9 walking near the Côte-Vertu metro station in Montreal, police said Monday.

He is described as six-foot-one and 150 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a khaki coat with a blue and white scarf.

Police say Dubé's family has reason to fear for his health and safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 911 or the SQ’s Criminal Information Centre.