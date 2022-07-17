Police search for missing 9-year-old from Montmagny, Que.

Quebec provincial police (SQ) are asking for the public's help locating 9-year-old Anaïs Desjardins, who has been missing from Montmagny since Saturday night.

Desjardins was last seen around 8:30 p.m. walking on 7th St. in Montmagny, a city about 80 km northeast of Quebec City.

She has brown curly hair and brown eyes, weighs about 80 pounds, and is around 4'8".

She was last seen wearing an orange sweater with black lace and jean shorts.

Anyone with information on Desjardins' whereabouts is asked to report it to police.