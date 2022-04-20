Police say suspects tried to buy $100K worth of jewelry with stolen credit card in NDG break-in

Montreal police have released video footage of two suspects wanted in a break and enter and attempted fraud investigation relating to an incident last fall.

On Nov. 5, 2021, two suspects broke into a home in Notre-Dame-de-Grâce and stole several items worth more than $5,000, including a credit card, police said in a news release.

Shortly after the theft, police allege the pair attempted to buy jewelry from an online luxury jewelry retailer worth approximately $100,000.

Police published a YouTube video with surveillance footage in the hopes that the public can identify the people responsible.

The first suspect is described as a white man, approximately 25 years old, who was wearing a blue mask, black coat, a white hoodie, black pants, blue and white Jordan sandals, and white socks.

The second suspect, also about 25 years old, is described as a white woman who was wearing a blue face mask, with a black coat, blue jeans with holes, and red shoes.

Anyone with information about these suspects is asked to call 911 or file an anonymous reporrt by calling 514-393-1133.