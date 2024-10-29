MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Police say alleged accomplice may be with one of Quebec's most wanted criminals

    Quebec provincial police are looking for fugitives Yaulise Lemieux-Bellavance, 26, (left), and 35-year-old All Boivin, who is among the Bolo program's top 25 most wanted suspects. (SQ) Quebec provincial police are looking for fugitives Yaulise Lemieux-Bellavance, 26, (left), and 35-year-old All Boivin, who is among the Bolo program's top 25 most wanted suspects. (SQ)
    Share

    Provincial police are renewing their plea for help in locating one of Quebec's most wanted criminals and say he may be with a female accomplice.

    According to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), All Boivin, 35, is on the run with Yaulise Lemieux-Bellavance, 26.

    Police believe the pair are still together since going missing on Feb. 23, 2023, and could be using aliases, such as Jacob Tremlay and Mariane Peto.

    Boivin, who is from the Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean region, was a key figure in several violent events in his hometown and the Quebec City area, including kidnappings, threats, arson, assaults, gun crimes, torture, and attempted murder, police say.

    He remains on a Canada-wide arrest warrant and police are offering a reward of up to $250,000 for information leading to his arrest. The reward expires on Dec. 3.

    Last June, Ottawa police issued a warning to residents saying Boivin could possibly be in the capital.

    He is six feet tall with brown hair and eyes and weighs around 240 pounds. He has a scar on his left shoulder and multiple tattoos, including one on his left hand and some on his neck.

    Anyone with information can contact the SQ's info-crime centre at 1-800-659-4264.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News