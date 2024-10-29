Police say alleged accomplice may be with one of Quebec's most wanted criminals

Provincial police are renewing their plea for help in locating one of Quebec's most wanted criminals and say he may be with a female accomplice.

According to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), All Boivin, 35, is on the run with Yaulise Lemieux-Bellavance, 26.

Police believe the pair are still together since going missing on Feb. 23, 2023, and could be using aliases, such as Jacob Tremlay and Mariane Peto.

Boivin, who is from the Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean region, was a key figure in several violent events in his hometown and the Quebec City area, including kidnappings, threats, arson, assaults, gun crimes, torture, and attempted murder, police say.

He remains on a Canada-wide arrest warrant and police are offering a reward of up to $250,000 for information leading to his arrest. The reward expires on Dec. 3.

Last June, Ottawa police issued a warning to residents saying Boivin could possibly be in the capital.

He is six feet tall with brown hair and eyes and weighs around 240 pounds. He has a scar on his left shoulder and multiple tattoos, including one on his left hand and some on his neck.

Anyone with information can contact the SQ's info-crime centre at 1-800-659-4264.