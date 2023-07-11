Police raid Montreal magic mushroom dispensary on day of opening, arrest 4 people
Hours after their grand opening Tuesday, an illegal magic mushroom dispensary in Montreal was raided by police officers.
Officers descended on the FunGuyz store Tuesday afternoon after obtaining a warrant and arrested four people, a police spokesperson said.
The police operation is still ongoing.
The illegal shop opened despite threats from as high up as the mayor that it would be closed.
Mayor Valerie Plante said that the city would "apply the law" and that Montreal police (SPVM) officers would be ready to act if the store were to open.
Customers could purchase seven, 14, or 28-gram bags of dried mushrooms with such brand names as "African Pyramid", "Blue Meanie" or "Penis Envy" or microdose psilocybin options in 50, 100, or 200 micrograms.
One customer on Tuesday said he purchased products to help with a medical issue.
"I had a head trauma five years ago, and I lost some capacity to focus at work, and I saw on YouTube a neurologist who said that it could improve brain capacity from microdosing, so it's a test," he said.
Owner Edgar Gorbans said before the location was opened that "We're trying to provide access to psilocybin that the government can't."
Magic mushrooms are for sale at the FunGuyz dispensary in Montreal. (Angela Mackenzie/CTV News)
The chain has other locations in Canada that have been raided by police.
The owners fully expect the Montreal location to be shut down, and they said they will reopen and eventually launch a constitutional challenge with the hopes of legalizing the products.
-- With files from CTV's Angela Mackenzie.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
