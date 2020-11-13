MONTREAL -- A police operation is underway at the corner of St. Laurent Blvd. and St. Viateur St., by the headquarters of major video-game company Ubisoft, in Montreal's Mile End neighbourhood.

In video posted on Twitter, armed Montreal police officers are seen ducking behind a patrol car.

"For the moment, we are at the step of verification," SPVM spokesperson Veronique Comtois said in a 2:15 p.m. update.

The activity appeared to begin around 1:30, and a little bit west of the Ubisoft office, closer to St. Laurent and Clark St.

However, by 2:30 police activity had moved to the corner of St. Laurent, and an armoured SWAT truck showed up at about 2:35, along with a police bus.

Streets in the area are blocked off, with police using social media to ask the public to avoid the area.

Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante said on Twitter her team is communicating with the SPVM.

Mon équipe est en communication étroite avec le @SPVM et nous surveillons la situation de près. Nous invitons les Montréalais•es à éviter le secteur du Mile-End. #polmtl — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) November 13, 2020

Aside from police vehicles, an ambulance is parked at the site.

A helicopter is also hovering, but the news station TVA Nouvelles posted on Twitter that it had sent its own helicopter to gather footage from the roof of the building.

That footage, according to photos the news outlet posted on Twitter, showed dozens of people standing on the roof of the Ubisoft building, but looking fairly relaxed.

It's unclear how many of the people inside the building are Ubisoft employees, since other companies also use space inside the same building.

There is an ongoing police operation at the corner of Saint-Laurent and St-Viateur. We ask people to avoid the area. The #SPVM is currently validating information and more details will follow. pic.twitter.com/44PjWzsCOh — Police Montréal (@SPVM) November 13, 2020

More details to come.