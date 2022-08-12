Police operation underway in east end Montreal, public asked to avoid area

Dozens of Montreal police (SPVM) officers are in the city's east end Friday morning as part of an operation in relation to a recent shooting.

"This operation is ongoing and linked with the gunshot events that occurred in Rivière-des-Prairies," confirmed Véronique Comtois, a spokesperson with Montreal police. "To not harm the operation, no more information will be given."

This comes after shots were fired a little before midnight, leaving one woman injured.

A suspect was later arrested, according to information obtained by Noovo Info.

A shooting in Rivière-des-Prairies has left one woman injured. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News)

Comtois describes the situation as dangerous, while specifying that there is no active shooter at the scene.

Police are asking the public to avoid a large commercial and industrial area in Montreal East, from Henri-Bourassa Boulevard to the north, the Metropolitan Expressway to the south, Broadway Street to the west and Marien Avenue to the east.

It is not known how long the area will remain off limits.

A Sûreté du Québec (SQ) helicopter has been sent to assist in the police operation.

The canine unit is also onsite.