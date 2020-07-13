MONTREAL -- Police on Montreal's South Shore are asking the public to help find a missing 15-year-old girl who could have travelled as far as Calgary or Edmonton.

Longueuil police issued the statement Monday morning in hopes of finding Stephanie Robert-Cote. She was last seen on the morning of July 1 in Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, an off-island suburb southeast of Montreal.

She could be in Calgary or Edmonton, police said.

Stephanie is white, 5'5" tall (1.65 metres) and weighs 100 lbs. (45 kgs). She has brown hair and brown eyes, and has a piercing in her left nostril. She speaks both English and French.

Anyone who spots her is urged to call 911 immediately.