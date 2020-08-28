MONTREAL -- Montreal police (SPVM) officers are looking for the driver involved in a hit and run in Montreal North Friday morning that left a police officer injured.

The officer was seated in his police cruiser with his seat belt on when a car struck his vehicle about 10:30 a.m. on De Castille St. near Bellevois Ave.

The collision also involved two parked cars but nobody else was injured, a police spokesperson said.

The officer suffered minor injuries and was able to call for help himself.