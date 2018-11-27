

CTV Montreal





Montreal police are asking for the public’s help locating a 17-year-old girl who has been missing since Oct. 8.

Zoe Korn was last seen in the Dorval area. Her family said she has run away before, but have not heard from her and are worried.

Korn speaks English, stands 5’5 and weighs 110 lbs. She has white skin, brown eyes and brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a green sweater, blue jeans and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Info-Crime at 514-393-1133.