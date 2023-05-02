Police investigating alleged arson attempt in old Montreal, gas can found at scene

A Montreal police badge is shown during a news conference by Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino in Montreal, Thursday, August 4, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes A Montreal police badge is shown during a news conference by Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino in Montreal, Thursday, August 4, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Met Gala: Rihanna, Jared Leto as Choupette, Kim K. in pearls

Rihanna shut down the Met Gala carpet Monday encased in white camellias on a jacket with a long train gown. Janelle Monae dropped a bulky coat to reveal a see-through cage and Jeremy Pope walked in a 32-foot cape emblazoned with the visage of Karl Lagerfeld.

5 things to know for Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Legendary Canadian folk singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot dies at 84, Canada's largest public sector union reaches a deal with the feds, and the U.S. announces plans to ease vaccine mandates at the border. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon