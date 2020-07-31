Advertisement
Police investigating after hostage situation in St-Bruno-de-Montarville
A 40-year-old man was kidnapped in St-Bruno-de-Montarville Thursday / Cosmo Santamaria, CTV Montreal
MONTREAL -- A man was held hostage on Thursday from a St-Bruno-de-Montarville residence by two people police say he knows.
The Service de police de l’agglomeration de Longueuil (SPAL) was called to a residence on Therese-Casgrain St. around 3 p.m. for a possible kidnapping.
About an hour after negotiations began with two suspects – a 42-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman – the pair surrendered.
Police located the victim, a 40-year-old man, upon searching the residence. He was seriously injured and taken to hospital, but his condition isn’t life-threatening, police say.
The suspects will be interrogated by investigators and will appear at the Longueuil courthouse on Friday, where they may face charges related to forced confinement, death threats and assault.