MONTREAL -- A man was held hostage on Thursday from a St-Bruno-de-Montarville residence by two people police say he knows.

The Service de police de l’agglomeration de Longueuil (SPAL) was called to a residence on Therese-Casgrain St. around 3 p.m. for a possible kidnapping.

Longueuil police are investigation a kidnapping that took place in St-Bruno-de-Montarville on Therese-Casgrain street near Maude-Abbott. More details on @CTVmontreal pic.twitter.com/aqwE4WOEW4 — Cosmo Santamaria (@cosmoCTV) July 31, 2020

About an hour after negotiations began with two suspects – a 42-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman – the pair surrendered.

Police located the victim, a 40-year-old man, upon searching the residence. He was seriously injured and taken to hospital, but his condition isn’t life-threatening, police say.

The suspects will be interrogated by investigators and will appear at the Longueuil courthouse on Friday, where they may face charges related to forced confinement, death threats and assault.