

CTV Montreal





Montreal police are looking for witnesses to a bloody brawl that took place in St. Leonard on Sunday evening.

Around 9 p.m. several people were involved in a fight on Jean Talon Blvd. near Viau St. in St. Leonard.

When police arrived they could not find a victim, but there was a lot of blood on the ground.

Soon afterward a man arrived in a nearby hospital with an injured leg.

He is not cooperating with police.