Police investigate St. Leonard attack
CTV Montreal
Published Monday, January 14, 2019 7:26AM EST
Montreal police are looking for witnesses to a bloody brawl that took place in St. Leonard on Sunday evening.
Around 9 p.m. several people were involved in a fight on Jean Talon Blvd. near Viau St. in St. Leonard.
When police arrived they could not find a victim, but there was a lot of blood on the ground.
Soon afterward a man arrived in a nearby hospital with an injured leg.
He is not cooperating with police.
