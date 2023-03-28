Police identify 6th and 7th victims of Old Montreal fire, both 18 years old

Montreal police say they have identified two more victims found in the rubble of a fire in Old Montreal 12 days ago.

Charlie Lacroix and Walid Belkhala, both 18, are the sixth and seventh victims of the fire.

Both bodies were extracted from the rubble on Monday and taken to a pathologist for identification.

Five victims had already been identified.

They are 31-year-old neuroscientist An Wu, childhood friends Dania Zafar and Saniya Khan, both 31 years old and 35-year-old Nathan Sears, who had a Ph.D. in political science from the University of Toronto. The coroner has previously identified the first fire victim as Camille Maheux, 76, a renowned Montreal photographer.

Police say they don't expect to find any more victims.In what they say will be their final fire-related news conference, Insp. David Shane and fire operations chief Martin Guilbault said the focus now turns to determining the cause of the fire.

They say 22 people were inside the building when the fire broke out. Six people managed to escape, nine were injured, and seven died.

Some of the victims had rented units in the building on the Airbnb platform, which was prohibited from allowing hosts to rent short-term rentals in the area due to a city bylaw.

Airbnb has since announced it would remove all listings in Quebec from its platform that don't have a permit from the province.

A report by a Montreal tenants' rights association says 79 per cent of the roughly 30,000 units in Quebec that were available for rent in February on Airbnb were not certified by the province

-This is a breaking news story, more details to come.