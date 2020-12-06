MONTREAL -- The dismantling of the tent city along Notre-Dame St. in Montreal's Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough seemed imminent shortly before dawn on Monday.

Dozens of officers from the Service de police de la Ville de Montral (SPVM) were at the scene.

Shortly after 6 a.m., television footage showed patrol cars parked along the park, owned by Quebec's Ministry of Transport. Several police officers on bicycles and on horseback were seen.

SPVM spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils specified that the dismantling of the makeshift camp would be carried out by the Montreal fire department.

The fire department ordered the immediate evacuation of the camp on Sunday afternoon, the day after a fire broke out inside one of the tents.

Chèvrefils explained that the police were there to provide assistance to the fire department.

According to the City of Montreal, Saturday's fire almost ignited a propane tank, which could have caused an explosion endangering the occupants of the camp and residents of the area.

Authorities also made the decision because several other fires have occurred in the camp in the past.

Only a few people experiencing homelessness remain on the premises; several have left the scene in recent weeks.

In an interview, Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve Mayor Pierre Lessard-Blais said occupants could, among other options, be redirected to the Place Dupuis Hotel, which has been temporarily convered into a shelter. He said occupants would be given the option of taking a shuttle there and be allowed to store belongings until April.

Psychosocial workers from the regional health authority were sent to the site to help occupants.

“We want things to go as well as possible for the movement of people from the camp,” said Lessard-Blais.

In a press release, Alexandre Leduc, the Quebec Solidaire MNA who represents the area, did not hide his anger at the decision.

“It is the failure of an entire system that leads to the dismantling of the Notre-Dame camp today,” he said. “A camp for homeless people that doesn't comply with fire safety standards? What a surprise. When they are dispersed in less visible places, will they be safer? I doubt it.”