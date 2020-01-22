MONTREAL -- Five people are missing and one is dead after a group of snowmobilers plunged through the ice near Quebec's Lac Saint-Jean.

Late Wednesday, provincial police said they found two snowmobiles underwater near where the snowmobilers had gone missing: near the mouth of La Grande Decharge, on Lac St-Jean.

It happened at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday near Saint-Henri-de-Taillon, about 500 kilometres north of Montreal.

Eight tourists from France and their tour guide were part of the group, Sûreté du Québec (SQ) spokesperson Hugues Beaulieu told CTV News.

He said three members of the group managed to help each other out of the water and rushed for help. They were treated for hypothermia.

Their tour guide, who police identified as 42-year-old Benoit L'Esperance of Montreal, was rescued by firefighters, but was later declared dead in hospital.

A search Wednesday morning of the area about 200 kilometres north of Quebec City involves provincial police on snowmobiles, local firefighters and Canadian Armed Forces personnel. Divers arrived onsite at 8 a.m. to continue looking for the missing five members of the group.

Meanwhile, an SQ helicopter crashed while combing the eastern side of the lake. The pilot, who was trhe only person on board, was rescued by colleagues and taken to hospital for treatment. He's expected to survive.

SQ officers are searching the shoreline in case some of the missing made it to shore. They are also assisting the province's coroner in an investigation.

Beaulieu says the area where the incident occurred isn’t on a marked trail, where snowmobilers are usually required to circulate.

He says provincial police do not recommend snowmobilers go off trail.

Andree Laforest, the minister responsible for the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region, said the Quebec government is in contact with authorities in France and the families were being contacted.

"There are questions people are asking, such as, did they get lost?" she said Wednesday in Quebec City. "That will be part of the investigation."

In the hours following the accident, authorities stressed the dangers of straying off marked and groomed snowmobile trails.

Gaetan Gagne, the president of the Lac-Saint-Jean snowmobile club, said the area where the accident occurred, known as the Grande Decharge, is known to be extremely dangerous.

"Enthusiasts in the area, they know it well," he said in a phone interview. "They know you shouldn't go near the Grande Decharge because there's a dam lower down, so the water isn't calm. It almost never freezes."

Gagne said the snowmobilers must have been "at least a couple of kilometres" off the trails, which he said are well-marked and easy to follow.

France Paradis, a retired journalist and snowmobiler who lives in the area, echoed Gagne's confusion.

He said it's unusual for guided tours to be out at 7:30 p.m., especially in an area known for open water and fast currents.

"A professional guide who knows the area well would never go there, especially at this time of the year," he said.

Laforest, for her part, said it was still too early to speculate about how the group came to be where they were. She said the Quebec government has been working on a new framework to regulate the province's tourist operators, which will be announced in the coming days.





SNOWMOBILE SAFETY WEEK

Laforest noted that the mishap occurred in the middle of International Snowmobile Safety Week.

The Quebec Federation of Snowmobile Clubs is running a campaign to educate people about safe and responsible snowmobiling practices.

The federation is riding on trails handing out pamphlets and reminding people of the rules.

Its biggest tip: Don't veer off trails.

"Stay on groomed trails, especially on bodies of water," said Michel Garneau of the federation. "Trails are the only place where it's proven to be safe for people to go snowmobiling. As soon as you get off the trail you're rolling the dice."



MINISTER PROMISES CHANGES

Municipal Affairs Minister Andree Laforest met officials at the SQ command post late on Wednesday. She promised legal changes that could prevent this type of accident.

A press conference had already been planned for Thursday to announce changes to the law concerning adventure sports, which includes snow mobiling, the ministers said.

"We are all just overwhelmed," she said. "This is the region for snowmobiling. I just couldn't believe there was a tragedy of this magnitude."