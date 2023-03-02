Police find frozen pig carcasses hanging from Montreal overpasses
Montreal police are investigating a mysterious case of three frozen pig carcasses that were found hanging under overpasses in different locations overnight.
Around 3:30 a.m., police received a 911 call that brought them to the first location, near the intersection of Christophe-Colombe Avenue and des Carrières Street. When they arrived, they found the frozen animal's body suspended from the overpass.
Patrol officers then found a second frozen carcass suspended from the overpass near the Papineau Avenue and des Carrières Street around 5 a.m.
Thirty minutes later, officers found a third pig hung near the intersection of de Lorimier Avenue and Dandurand Street.
Public works employees with the city were called in to remove the carcasses, a police spokesperson said. Montreal police said there were no immediate signs of a hateful act and no messages were found at the scenes.
The police investigation is ongoing.
