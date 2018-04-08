

CTV Montreal





A man is in custody after leading police on 20-minute long chase through several highways early on Sunday morning.

The chase started on Highway 15 at around 1:00 a.m. when the driver, who is in his 30s, ran a red light at St. Martin.

The man headed north on the 15, then the 50 and finally onto the 117 before being stopped by Surete du Quebec deploying a spike belt in St. Jerome.

Police said the man is not known to them.

He is expected to be charged with DUI, causing a police chase and dangerous driving.