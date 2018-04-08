Police deploy spike belt to end 20 minute chase
A man is in custody after leading police on a 20-minute long chase through several highways early on the morning of Sun., April 8, 2018.
CTV Montreal
Published Sunday, April 8, 2018 1:41PM EDT
A man is in custody after leading police on 20-minute long chase through several highways early on Sunday morning.
The chase started on Highway 15 at around 1:00 a.m. when the driver, who is in his 30s, ran a red light at St. Martin.
The man headed north on the 15, then the 50 and finally onto the 117 before being stopped by Surete du Quebec deploying a spike belt in St. Jerome.
Police said the man is not known to them.
He is expected to be charged with DUI, causing a police chase and dangerous driving.