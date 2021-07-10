VAUDREUIL-DORION -- Police are asking the public for help to locate Marie Grenier, who has been reported missing.

The 67-year-old Vaudreuil-Dorion resident was last seen on June 17 at 9 a.m. on Briand Street. She was reportedly carrying a purse.

Grenier is 5’5” (1.65 metres) and weighs 125 lbs (56 kilograms). She has light skin, mid-length hair dyed black, and hazel eyes.

Police say she also has a scar on her wrist.

Her family fears for her health and safety.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911.

People can also anonymously relay information that could aid the search by calling the Sûreté du Québec’s Criminal Information Center at 1-800 659 4264.