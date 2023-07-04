Police arrest homicide suspect, 66, in Sorel-Tracy thanks to tips from the public

Quebec provincial police officers locate and a arrest a suspect, 66, alleged to have killed a 77-year-old woman in Mercier on Saturday. Quebec provincial police officers locate and a arrest a suspect, 66, alleged to have killed a 77-year-old woman in Mercier on Saturday.

