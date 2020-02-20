MONTREAL -- Six people from Lasalle have been arrested arrests in connection with the illegal sale and distribution of cannabis online.

The Sûreté du Québec made the arrests Thursday morning in collaboration with the Montreal police. Twenty officers in all took part in the operation.

Two women and four men, aged 30 to 43, were arrested. They are all from Lasalle.

Carlo Conte, 43

Mario Masucci-Ouimet, 30

Maxime Laforest-Theriault, 34

Alexandre Cyr Pietropaolo, 31

Paméla De Lamirande, 32

Mélanie Poirier, 35

The investigation began in January 2019 by the SQ in collaboration with the Health Ministry and Canada Post. Searches were carried on Nov. 19 in Montreal and on the South Shore as part of the operation.

The suspects are scheduled to appear Thursday at the Montreal courthouse to face various charges.

The SQ is reminding people that in Quebec, only the Société québécoise du cannabis (SQDC) can legally distribute cannabis online from www.sqdc.ca. Any purchase made on another website exposes citizens to criminal or penal charges.