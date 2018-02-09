

CTV Montreal





Today is Giulia Giorgi’s birthday – but she’s not having a good one.

She said she hasn’t slept since receiving a letter from the city in the mail – one that sealed the fate of nearly two dozen people living in Pointe St. Charles.

The letter says Giorgi, and the other tenants residing in a building on Centre St., have three weeks to vacate their apartments.

City inspectors say the buildings are not safe – there are structural issues, electrical problems, water infiltration, and vermin. There are also issues with the emergency exits.

Some of the residents have called these apartments home for 20 years, and with such a short turnover time, many of them are at a loss regarding the next logical step.

Residents of another apartment block on Chateauguay St. – owned and overseen by the same landlord – were also given three weeks to vacate their homes.

“February 5th, I got a knock on the door saying ‘here are your evacuation papers,’” one resident recounted.

CTV Montreal was unable to contact the landlord in question, but a representative for the city of Montreal explained that they have been trying to get him to execute repairs for nearly eight years.

“Since 2010 the city has repeatedly done many actions to ask the owner to change the situation – and unfortunately, the situation doesn’t change at all,” said Philippe Sabourin, spokesperson for the City of Montreal.

Sabourin calls the eviction notices an “extraordinary measure” to ensure the safety of the building’s tenants – who generally dispute the city’s findings.

They agree the buildings need work, but don’t want to leave on such short notice. For many, it raises concerns about where they’ll settle in the meantime. Many expressed that they’ll never find an apartment close to downtown for a price comparable to what they’re paying now.

“If the Ville de Montreal is kicking us out, I mean maybe they should be responsible for finding us an apartment,” Giorgi said. “I would like to see them find us an apartment for $600 – like a 5 ½ for $600.”

The city says it will work with tenants to help them find new homes, but can’t guarantee they’ll pay the same rent.

Once the building is vacant, the city will force the owner to do the repairs – and if he doesn’t, he won’t be able to rent out any units.

Meanwhile, some tenants have opted to consult with a lawyer in hopes they will convince the city to back down. But an overall feeling of helplessness is stalling progress for those who need to work fast to find a new home.

“I don’t know what we’re going to do,” Giorgi said. “We might be out on the street the 22nd, for all I know. I have no idea.”