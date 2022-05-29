Plane carrying Ukrainian refugees touches down in Montreal

A second charter flight carrying Ukrainians who have been approved for emergency travel to Canada touched down in Montreal shortly before 11 a.m.

It's the second federally chartered plane to arrive in Canada over the past seven days after a first flight arrived on Monday in Winnipeg.

A third flight, bound for Halifax, is scheduled to land on June 2.

Immigration Minister Sean Fraser has said the three flights will bring approximately 900 Ukrainians approved for emergency travel into Canada.

The federal government has already welcomed thousands of Ukrainians since Russian forces first attacked in late February.

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland joined Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson in welcoming the Ukrainian nationals on Monday. Manitoba members of parliament Dan Vandal, Jim Carr and Kevin Lamoureux were also hand to greet them.

Freeland and Stefanson boarded the plane after it landed and were met with cheers and applause from the people on board.

Freeland gave her greetings in Ukrainian over the plane's intercom system, while Stefanson thanked those on board for choosing Manitoba and Canada as their "home away from home."

"We want you to know we welcome you with open arms and open hearts ... we'll do everything to make your stay a welcome stay," she said.

-- More to come.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on May 29, 2022.