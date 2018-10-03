

CTV Montreal





Pointe Claire city council has given a developer five months to come up with a plan to replace the Pioneer.

The 117-year-old bar was sold earlier this year to a developer that plans to demolish the structure and build condominiums, as well as eliminating the parking lot on the grounds.

Council gave the plan preliminary approval in August while asking for some revisions to the structure, in particular how the building will mesh with other mesh with the rest of Pointe Claire Village.

This week council looked at those revisions and ruled that more modifications needed to be made.

The council also determined that more public consultations in conjunction with the Pointe Claire Heritage Society must take place.