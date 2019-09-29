Piece of Montreal Museum of Fine Arts totem pole stolen
Daniel J. Rowe, CTV News Montreal
Published Sunday, September 29, 2019 11:20AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, September 29, 2019 7:00PM EDT
The Montreal Museum of Fine Arts is asking for the public's help after a piece of the totem pole standing in front of the Michal and Renata Hornstein Pavilion was vandalized and a piece of it removed.
The Residential School Totem Pole crafted by acclaimed carver Charles Joseph was loaned to the museum in 2017 as part of Montreal's 375th anniversary celebrations.
The museum posted on its Facebook page that between the evening of Sept. 19 and 20 the left hand of one of the figures on the pole was stolen.
The museum is asking anyone who may know what happened to contact staff at the museum.
