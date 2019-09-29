

Daniel J. Rowe, CTV News Montreal





The Montreal Museum of Fine Arts is asking for the public's help after a piece of the totem pole standing in front of the Michal and Renata Hornstein Pavilion was vandalized and a piece of it removed.

The Residential School Totem Pole crafted by acclaimed carver Charles Joseph was loaned to the museum in 2017 as part of Montreal's 375th anniversary celebrations.

The museum posted on its Facebook page that between the evening of Sept. 19 and 20 the left hand of one of the figures on the pole was stolen.

The museum is asking anyone who may know what happened to contact staff at the museum.