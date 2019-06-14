Featured Video
Petition brings bodycam question to the National Assembly
A body camera is attached to the uniform of Whitestown Police Department officer Reggie Thomas during a traffic stop, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2015 in Whitestown, Ind. (Darron Cummings/AP Photo)
Published Friday, June 14, 2019 5:20PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, June 14, 2019 5:21PM EDT
The question of police wearing body cameras has been brought to the National Assembly.
A petition with 1,530 signatures was presented to the Quebec legislature Thursday by Liberal MNA Gregory Kelley.
The petition was spearheaded by Tracy Wing, whose 17 year-old son Riley Fairholm was fatally shot by police for threatening them with a weapon.
Wing says it was a BB gun and that her son had mental health issues. She says body cams would give a better understanding of fatal confrontations with the police.
Montreal police officers took part in a pilot project in 2016 and 2017 that tested out the bodycams. Earlier this year, a report of that pilot study showed that police found them too heavy, expensive, they made officers feel ill at ease, and said have limited benefits.
Two-thirds of police officers who took part in the pilot project reported that body cameras would de-personalize their interactions with citizens. The report also indicated, though, that most of the citizens who were stopped by police during the pilot project did not mind being filmed.
