

CTV Montreal





A pedestrian was struck by a car on Saturday night while walking in the Ville-Marie borough.

The 50-year-old man suffered head injuries after attempting to cross Berri St. near de Maisonneuve around 10 p.m.

He was hit by a car driven 32-year-old man, who told police he couldn't avoid hitting the pedestrian since he was in the middle of the road.

Police, however, believe he will survive his injuries.