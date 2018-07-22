Pedestrian struck by car in Ville-Marie treated for head injuries
CTV Montreal
Published Sunday, July 22, 2018 9:04AM EDT
A pedestrian was struck by a car on Saturday night while walking in the Ville-Marie borough.
The 50-year-old man suffered head injuries after attempting to cross Berri St. near de Maisonneuve around 10 p.m.
He was hit by a car driven 32-year-old man, who told police he couldn't avoid hitting the pedestrian since he was in the middle of the road.
Police, however, believe he will survive his injuries.
Latest Montreal News
- Quebec pilot project will introduce sexual education to daycare-aged kids
- Suspect flees after stabbing 35-year-old man on Crescent St.
- Laval: Early morning altercation ends with one man stabbed
- Pedestrian struck by car in Ville-Marie treated for head injuries
- Demonstration outside CBSA offices calls for end of deportations to Haiti