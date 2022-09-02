Pedestrian in hospital after being hit by car in east end Montreal

Montreal police. (Kelly Greig/CTV News) Montreal police. (Kelly Greig/CTV News)

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Biden sounds newly strong alarm: Trumpism menaces democracy

U.S. President Joe Biden charged in a prime-time address Thursday that the 'extreme ideology' of Donald Trump and his adherents 'threatens the very foundation of our republic,' as he summoned Americans of all stripes to help counter what he sketched as dark forces within the Republican Party trying to subvert democracy.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon