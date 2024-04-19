Pedestrian in critical condition after collision with vehicle in Quebec City

MONTREAL
    A 77-year-old woman is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in the Vanier district of Quebec City.

    Shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday, emergency services were called to Chabot Street, near Plante Avenue, where a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle.

    When Quebec City police (SPVQ) arrived, the 77-year-old woman was conscious and breathing, but her injuries were considered serious.

    She was taken to hospital, where her life remains in danger.

    The driver involved in the collision has been met by police.

    A security perimeter was set up around the collision site as police continue their investigation.

    -- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 19, 2024. 

