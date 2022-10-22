Pavelski nets hat trick as Stars sink Canadiens 5-2
Joe Pavelski scored a hat trick and added one assist, helping the Dallas Stars record a 5-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens Saturday night at the Bell Centre.
Jason Robertson had one goal and one assist. Esa Lindell added a goal while Jamie Benn and Roope Hinz collected two assists and the Stars (4-0-1) handed the Canadiens (3-3-0) their first home loss of the NHL season.
Arber Zhekaj scored his first NHL goal and assisted Mike Hoffman's first of the campaign.
Dallas Stars' Mason Marchment (27) hits Montreal Canadiens' Johnathan Kovacevic (26) during first period NHL hockey action Saturday, October 22, 2022 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Jake Oettinger won the battle of the Jakes with 29 saves on 31 shots and kept his perfect 4-0-0 record to start the season. Montreal's Jake Allen allowed five goals and made 25 saves.
The Stars broke the ice early when Benn sent the puck over to Pavelski in the crease. The veteran used his backhand to beat Allen over the shoulder.
Montreal levelled the score on the rush when Hoffman grabbed the rebound from Jake Evans' shot and tapped in the equalizer.
-- This article by The Canadian Press was first published on Oct. 22, 2022
