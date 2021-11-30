MONTREAL -- Patrick Roy said he is interested in becoming the Montreal Canadiens' general manager after the firing of Marc Bergevin on Monday.

"Would I be interested? Of course. But, at the same time, I am aware that it is a process and that there are several very good candidates who will be in the running. But if I get a call, I'll definitely listen," Roy told TVA Sports and Radio-Canada on the sidelines of the Quebec Remparts' training session on Tuesday.

The former No. 33 hall of fame goaltender also indicated that he had not been contacted to gauge his interest in the position.

"Decisions were made over the weekend, and if the phone rings, it will ring. Otherwise, we will continue to do what we do, it's not more complicated than that," he added.

On Monday, Habs president and owner Geoff Molson said he chose not to give Bergevin a third long-term contract after the team's dismal start to the season.

Molson wiped the slate clean at the helm of the club's hockey operations on Sunday, firing Bergevin, his assistant Trevor Timmins, and vice-president of public affairs and communications, Paul Wilson. Scott Mellanby announced his resignation as assistant general manager on Saturday during the game in Pittsburgh, a 6-3 win over the Penguins.

Molson has focused on four key areas to get his team back on track and off to a fresh start. The next general manager will be supported by Jeff Gorton, who has been named vice-president of hockey operations.

Gorton, who was approached by Molson on Nov. 19 and recommended to the Habs boss by NHL commissioner Gary Bettman, is the only new piece in place for now. Molson confirmed that he has given a long-term contract to the Boston Bruins-trained coach, who most recently served as general manager of the New York Rangers.

Molson said he wants to hire the next general manager "sooner rather than later." He plans to do his research and make a comprehensive list of candidates before beginning the interview process -- making it clear that he will have to be bilingual.

Roy has never held a general manager position in the NHL, although he did serve as head coach of the Colorado Avalanche between 2013 and 2016.

Roy won two Stanley Cups with the Canadiens in 1986 and 1993. He played 551 games with Montreal between 1985 and 1995, collecting 289 wins and 29 shutouts.

He added two Stanley Cup victories after being traded to the Avalanche because of a dispute with then-Canadiens head coach Mario Tremblay.

Roy was the third goalie to have his number retired by the Habs on Nov. 22, 2008. The Canadiens had previously retired Jacques Plante's No. 1 and Ken Dryden's No. 29.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 30, 2021.