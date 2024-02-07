Parti Quebecois remain in front, but many don't support sovereignty: Poll

A new poll shows that if a Quebec election were held today, the Parti Québécois (PQ) would come out on top with 32 per cent support, but many say they are uninterested in a sovereignty referendum.

Meanwhile, the Leger poll finds that things may be looking up for the Quebec Liberal Party (PLQ), with Denis Coderre announcing that he may run for the leadership.

The governing CAQ would garner 25 per cent of the vote, down 15 per cent compared to the same time last year.

The poll says that, although more people support the PQ over the CAQ, about a quarter of that party's voters would not support the party's plan for sovereignty.

Across Quebec, support for independence is around 35 per cent.

"If people are listening, we need to be explaining why we believe this is our best interest as a society," said PQ Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon. "So, nothing is changing in our approach, and it's going to be the same whether the polls are going up or down. We're not going to change the approach. That's what we want to do while we're in politics."

The PQ has pledged to call a referendum in its first mandate if elected.

The Liberals remain in fourth place, but with Coderre's indication that he could run for the top job, polls show 27 per cent of respondents think he's the best person for the job, with a potential second-place candidate well behind at 11 per cent.

With Coderre at the helm, the poll shows the party coming in third.