Parents need to know the signs of eating disorder, says Montreal mother

A Montreal mother is sharing the story of her child's eating disorder and the road to recovery.

The mother, who asked to be identified only as Magali to protect her daughter’s identity, says the disorder reached its most challenging point when her child was just nine years old.

"At that age, she just dropped, and we had to run to the hospital," said Magali, who asked that CTV use the name 'Chloe' for her daughter.

Over the course of two years, Chloe slowly stopped eating. Magali says she was suffering with severe anxiety that turned into a fear of food.

She was referred to an offshoot clinic with the Montreal Children’s Hospital, which specializes in eating disorders, and has since regained her strength.

However, she says parents need to know the signs of an emerging disorder.

To hear Magali and Chloe's story, watch the video report above by CTV’s Luca Caruso-Moro