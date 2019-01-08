

The Canadian Press





Star NHL defenceman P.K. Subban has reached out to a teenage hockey player facing racial abuse.

Subban, a former Montreal Canadiens player who cuurent plays with the Nashville Predators, recorded a video and sent it by text to Ty Cornett, 13-year-old Detroit-area hockey player last week.





"I can tell you this right now: As long as you're still breathing in this world, you've got to believe in yourself and let nobody tell you what you can and can't do, Especially if it's because of the colour of your skin," Subban said.

"In this world, some things happen that we don't really understand. That's OK. We don't have to understand them. All we need to do is understand ourselves, believe in ourselves, keep trying and keep pushing forward.

"I just want to tell you that when you're playing hockey, you play because you love the game and you want to play. Let nobody take that away from you."

Ty's father Matthew told NHL.com that his son Collects Subban memorabilia and wears Subban's No. 76 on the ice.