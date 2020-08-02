MONTREAL -- While many Quebecers were thrilled by the Canadiens 3-2 overtime win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday night, some were less happy with what happened before the game.

As with many things during the COVID-19 pandemic, the singing of the national anthem was unusual. Superstar Michael Buble performed his take on 'O, Canada,' which was recorded in the empty Rogers Arena in Vancouver. Some took to Twitter to express their displeasure at his choice to sing the anthem in English only.

Former Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre was among them.

Pas foutu de faire l’hymne national dans les 2 langues.... merci @NHL���� #HabsDC — DenisCoderre (@DenisCoderre) August 2, 2020

Bloc Quebecois MP Denis Trudel also took to social media to complain, calling the anthem “Business as usual.”

Paraît que l'hymne national était seulement en anglais hier soir au match des #Canadiens à Toronto !

Business as usual...#polcan — Denis Trudel (@trudel_denis) August 2, 2020

Coderre and Trudel weren't alone in their anger as many other Quebecers shamed the NHL and Buble for the rendition.