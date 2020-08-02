Advertisement
Oy, Canada: Quebecers take to Twitter over Buble's English-only anthem
Singer Michael Buble sings the Canadian anthem on the big screen from his hometown of Vancouver prior to NHL Eastern Conference Stanley Cup playoff action between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Montreal Canadiens in Toronto on Saturday, August 1, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
MONTREAL -- While many Quebecers were thrilled by the Canadiens 3-2 overtime win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday night, some were less happy with what happened before the game.
As with many things during the COVID-19 pandemic, the singing of the national anthem was unusual. Superstar Michael Buble performed his take on 'O, Canada,' which was recorded in the empty Rogers Arena in Vancouver. Some took to Twitter to express their displeasure at his choice to sing the anthem in English only.
Former Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre was among them.
Bloc Quebecois MP Denis Trudel also took to social media to complain, calling the anthem “Business as usual.”
Coderre and Trudel weren't alone in their anger as many other Quebecers shamed the NHL and Buble for the rendition.