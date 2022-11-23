Overcrowding delays plan to eliminate overflow beds at Lakeshore Hospital ER
A formal plan to eliminate the use of overflow beds in Lakeshore Hospital's emergency room — a practice deemed unsafe by the government — has been significantly delayed because the ER is just too crowded with patients, CTV News has learned.
Health-care professionals say the setback is a sign of a larger problem plaguing not just the ER at the hospital in the Montreal suburb of Pointe-Claire but others across the province, putting patients at risk.
According to an August 2022 memo from the head of the Ouest-de-l'Île-de-Montréal regional health board, obtained by CTV, the plan was supposed to be wrapped up by December, less than two weeks away, in a six-step roll-back of the beds.
The overflow beds, or stretchers, can be found next to regular ER beds, in the hallways, or in any other space the hospital can squeeze them in.
They're a problem because they cause the ER to be crowded, and they lack proper equipment, like oxygen gear and call bells for patients to use in the case of an emergency.
The Lakshore General Hospital serves Montreal's West Island community.
One employee working in the ER said the practice puts patient safety at risk. The employee, who spoke on the condition of anonymity due to fear of reprisals at work, said the overuse of the stretchers creates blind spots because nurses often don't have proper visibility of their patients.
It's "frustrating" to work in a place that management knows is not safe, said the employee.
Between April and the end of October, 18 of the stretchers were supposed to be eliminated but are still in use, according to the Quebec nurse's union, the Fédération interprofessionnelle de la santé du Québec (FIQ). Another two are supposed to be gone by Nov. 30.
However, hospital overcrowding is slowing things down.
"Due to the high occupancy rate in the ER, the removal of stretchers has been delayed for a few weeks to ensure we can meet the high demand," confirmed Hélène Bergeron-Gamache, a spokesperson for the CIUSSS de l'Ouest-de-l'Île-de-Montréal, in an email.
"Several projects are underway to improve the flow of traffic in the ER. These will allow us to ensure optimal use of beds and move patients to the floors as soon as their situation allows. Our priority is always to ensure the health and safety of our patients."
Bergeron-Gamache said the last phase will be completed in January, but her statement did not explain how that new deadline will be met or which projects are underway to help the ER crisis.
The use of the stretchers was cited as one of several concerns in a 317-page mediator's report that called for the practice to be "permanently discontinued" at Lakeshore. The report by independent expert and nurse Marie Boucher called the situation in the hospital's ER a "ticking time bomb" because of staffing shortages.
- READ MORE: Lakeshore Hospital ER a 'time bomb' due to critical staff shortage, chronic overcrowding: report
"We are asked to close [the overflow beds]. But that's impossible a lot of times because there are too many patients. We run an emergency room and a medical unit at the same time," said one health-care professional who was interviewed as part of the report.
RED FLAGS AFTER GOVERNMENT VISITS
The plan to phase out the use of overflow stretchers, approved last spring, was put in place after officials from Quebec's health ministry visited the hospital in June 2021 and again in April 2022 and cited safety concerns associated with the overuse of stretchers, including "non-compliance with infection prevention and control guidelines" and "failure to monitor and track the health status of users," according to the Aug. 23 memo.
Other red flags include breaching patient privacy and "dignity" since there are no curtains separating patients on stretchers.
"The institution and all the clinical departments agree with this recommendation and plan to remove the stretchers from the emergency room as soon as possible. We recognize that any change in practice can be a challenge for teams, which is why we have chosen to proceed in phases," wrote interim president and CEO of the CIUSSS, Najia Hachimi-Idrissi, in the memo.
Like so many others in the Montreal area, the hospital has been operating over capacity regularly, and there is no indication that the situation will improve soon.
On Wednesday morning, Lakeshore Hospital was at 181 per cent over capacity. Children's hospitals are also overwhelmed. Last Friday, the Montreal Children's Hospital was operating 167 per cent capacity in the ER.
Last Thursday, the ER at Montreal's Jewish General Hospital was at an estimated 200 per cent capacity.
UNION HOPEFUL THERE WILL BE NO MORE DELAYS
Quebec nurse's union, the Fédération interprofessionnelle de la santé du Québec (FIQ), said it was disappointed but not surprised that the phasing out of the overflow beds is not happening according to plan.
Kristina Hoare is a spokesperson for Quebec nurses’ union, the Federation interprofessionnelle de la sante du Quebec (FIQ). (Joe Lofaro/CTV News)
The union regularly brings up nurses' complaints about the stretchers to the CIUSSS "to make sure that the beds do get closed or removed as soon as possible because it is dangerous to not only our staff, but to the population," said Kristina Hoare, a nurse and spokesperson for FIQ, in an interview.
"They mentioned quite often that they feel like… the patients are missing dignity," Hoare said. "They don't have curtains. Confidentiality is thrown out the window when you're in a bed in the middle of the hallway of the hospital where everybody can hear the conversation you're having with a doctor."
Sterile procedures are also an issue, she added.
"There's not very much space to do the sterile procedure if you're in a bed working with a patient that's in a bed in the middle of a hallway," she said.
Nurses also raise concerns about the extra equipment surrounding the beds, such as oxygen tanks and commodes, that sometimes clutter the ER and interfere with patient care.
The FIQ hopes the regional health board will continue to prioritize the plan and move it forward by the New Year.
"We do understand that sometimes not everything goes to plan," said Hoare. "But this is a recommendation from the minister. And it's something that needs to be taken seriously and done as soon as possible with not too many delays."
'IT'S A RECIPE FOR DISASTER'
A senior emergency room physician who works for another hospital in Montreal told CTV that corridor medicine has become an "epidemic." The problem is not just in Quebec but across the country, he said, long before COVID-19 came into the fold, adding that overflow bed issues in the ER are not unique to Lakeshore.
"It's not uncommon to walk into a shift and to inherit a department that has almost double its design capacity with patients in areas that I didn't even know existed before," the doctor said in an interview Monday about his workplace.
On the front lines, that means nurses are caring for more patients than they should be caring for, and patients with mental health issues are sneaking out of their rooms and not being found until much later because they're not properly monitored, he said.
The veteran ER doctor, who also requested anonymity because he feared it would jeopardize his job, said the province needs to keep the system from drowning. It can do that, he said, by making it worthwhile for health-care workers to stay in the profession, not just with better compensation but also with healthier working conditions.
Until then, the perfect storm of understaffed ERs and high volumes of patients, he said, creates an environment where nurses can make mistakes by no fault of their own.
"You've got nurses who are the lifeblood of the department, who are stretched beyond the breaking point. Bad things are inevitably going to happen," said the doctor. "It's a recipe for disaster."
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada 0-0 Belgium: Alphonso Davies misses penalty in World Cup opener
Alphonso Davies missed a penalty in the early stages of Canada's World Cup match against Belgium. The game marks a 36-year wait for the Canadian men’s national soccer team as it returns to the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
'Bad humour' and early Emergencies Act chatter: What Justice Minister Lametti's commission testimony reveals
Justice Minister and Attorney General of Canada David Lametti took the stand at the Public Order Emergency Commission on Wednesday, where he was questioned about his role in the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act. Here's a summary of the highlights from the justice minister's testimony.
Canadian teen killed in Jerusalem twin blasts
Two blasts went off near bus stops in Jerusalem at the height of morning rush hour on Wednesday, killing a Canadian-Israeli teenager and injuring at least 18, in what police said were attacks by Palestinians.
Health minister calls Ontario child's 40-hour ER wait 'deeply disturbing' but says the issue is 'not new'
News of an Ontario child's 40-hour wait in the emergency room made its way to Queen’s Park Wednesday, but the health minister said the overwhelmed state of hospitals in the province is not a new phenomenon.
Virginia Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
A Walmart manager opened fire on fellow employees in the break room of a Virginia store, killing six people in the country's second high-profile mass shooting in four days, police and witnesses said Wednesday.
Russian missile strike on Zaporizhzhia maternity hospital kills newborn baby
A two-day-old baby died in a Russian strike on a maternity hospital in Vilnyansk in southeastern Ukraine on Wednesday, as Moscow ramped up attacks on civilian infrastructure nationwide.
Stowaway cat found in bag at JFK airport
Don't accuse the TSA of catnapping on the job. When an alert agent at New York's John F. Kennedy airport noticed tufts of orange fur poking out of a slightly unzipped suitcase, it gave him pause.
Here's what the Emergencies Act inquiry heard from the public about the 'Freedom Convoy' protests
The Public Order Emergency Commission examining the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act to end last winter's 'Freedom Convoy' protests began Wednesday with a presentation on the public feedback received. Here are some highlights from the public input presented by commission council.
Protesting workers beaten at Chinese iPhone factory
Employees at the world's biggest Apple iPhone factory were beaten and detained in protests over pay amid anti-virus controls, according to witnesses and videos on social media Wednesday, as tensions mount over Chinese efforts to combat a renewed rise in infections.
Toronto
-
Toronto watches Canada's first World Cup match in 36 years
Canada’s men’s national soccer team is facing off against powerhouse Belgium in the first World Cup game for Canada in almost 40 years.
-
Health minister calls Ontario child's 40-hour ER wait 'deeply disturbing' but says the issue is 'not new'
News of an Ontario child's 40-hour wait in the emergency room made its way to Queen’s Park Wednesday, but the health minister said the overwhelmed state of hospitals in the province is not a new phenomenon.
-
Investigation continues after 4 dead in crash near Peterborough, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police say an investigation continues today after a head-on collision east of Peterborough left four people dead.
Atlantic
-
Moncton man charged with first-degree murder after missing man found dead
A man reported missing in Moncton, N.B., last week has been found dead and another man has been charged with murder in connection with the case.
-
Nova Scotia mass shooting inquiry: RCMP union calls for more resources
The group that represents almost 20,000 regular members of the RCMP has submitted a list of 28 recommendations to the inquiry investigating the April 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia.
-
'Time for change is now': Calls for urgent action on Nova Scotia ER understaffing
Nova Scotia's emergency health system needs immediate change to address overcrowding and staffing shortages, the deputy minister of health said Wednesday.
London
-
Council to consider renaming Paul Haggis Park
A political push is underway at city hall to strip Paul Haggis’ named from a park in south London. Earlier this month, the Oscar winner was found liable in a U.S. civil trial and ordered to pay $10-million in damages to a woman who accused him of rape.
-
Three drivers charged after driving on closed highway during storm
The snow squalls that paralyzed midwestern Ontario over the weekend kept OPP very busy, and now they’re offering drivers some needed advice on winter driving after responding to more than 36 traffic calls and laying several charges.
-
Head-on crash sends one person to hospital via air ambulance
An early afternoon head-on collision near Tillsonburg, Ont. sent two people to hospital, with one taken by air ambulance to the Victoria Hospital trauma unit in London, Ont.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury teacher faces hearing related to inappropriate messages sent to five students
A high school teacher working for the Rainbow District School Board in Sudbury is facing a disciplinary hearing next month over social media messages he sent to five female students.
-
Judge dismisses appeal from man caught smuggling illegal migrants at Sault border crossing
A judge has dismissed an appeal from a man found guilty of trying to smuggle himself and three other people into Canada at the border at Sault Ste. Marie.
-
Sudbury police make heroin bust after spotting suspended driver
Greater Sudbury Police spotted a suspended driver downtown Tuesday evening, leading them to find a cache of heroin and oxycodone worth more than $15,500.
Calgary
-
Calgarians gather to cheer Canada's World Cup return
For the first time in 36 years, Canada is represented at the World Cup and many Calgarians made sure they had a prime spot to take in the action.
-
Canada 0-0 Belgium: Alphonso Davies misses penalty in World Cup opener
Alphonso Davies missed a penalty in the early stages of Canada's World Cup match against Belgium. The game marks a 36-year wait for the Canadian men’s national soccer team as it returns to the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
-
Investigation into organized crime leads to 7 arrests in Calgary and Vancouver
Authorities say seven people face charges, including three from Calgary, in connection with a lengthy investigation into organized crime that involved millions of dollars in money laundering.
Kitchener
-
Teen in critical condition after stabbing near Waterloo school
Police are searching the area around a Waterloo school after a stabbing sent a 17-year-old boy to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
-
New Disney TV series filming in Cambridge, Ont. this week
Hollywood is set to return to Cambridge Ont.’s Galt area this week, with crews converging on the area to film a new Disney+ TV pilot.
-
$50,000 worth of instruments stolen from Wellington symphony
A local symphony is preparing for their Dec. 11 Christmas concert, but there's one problem – their percussion instruments were stolen.
Vancouver
-
'I'm at the mercy of a failing health-care system': B.C. cancer patient faces 6-month wait for biopsy
After testing positive for a gene that puts her at high risk for breast cancer, coupled with her family’s medical history, Jannelle Chemko says it’s not a matter of if she’ll get the disease, but when.
-
Low but increased risk of myocarditis after 2nd Moderna COVID-19 shot, B.C. study finds
A Canadian study suggests cases of heart muscle inflammation related to COVID-19 mRNA vaccines are rare but higher than expected among young men who got a second dose of Moderna compared with those who were administered Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine.
-
2 suspects remain at large after violent crime spree at Port Coquitlam car dealership
RCMP are on the hunt for two suspects in a violent crime spree that began in Port Coquitlam Tuesday afternoon.
Edmonton
-
Alberta's tactic of doling out cash fuels inflation rather than easing it: economists
Provinces peppering the public with cash to deal with soaring prices compounds inflation rather than easing it, economists say. They say the tactic used by Alberta this week and B.C. and Quebec earlier this year fails to quell inflation because having extra money means people will continue spending and demand for products and service will stay high, keeping decades-high inflation from budging.
-
Federal Liberal cabinet minister from Alberta concerned with proposed sovereignty act
A federal Liberal cabinet minister from Alberta says he's concerned that Premier Danielle Smith is moving forward with her proposed sovereignty act.
-
Canada 0-0 Belgium: Alphonso Davies misses penalty in World Cup opener
Alphonso Davies missed a penalty in the early stages of Canada's World Cup match against Belgium. The game marks a 36-year wait for the Canadian men’s national soccer team as it returns to the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
Windsor
-
Suspect sought after $25,000 stolen from three Windsor banks
Windsor police are asking for help identifying a suspect after a $25,000 bank fraud report.
-
'Such a kind person': Chatham man mourned after fatal hit-and-run crash
Friends and family are mourning the loss of a 41-year-old Chatham man who died after a hit-and-run crash.
-
Police warn of Windsor Public Library job application scam
Windsor police are warning the public about a scam involving Windsor Public Library job applications.
Regina
-
City administration's plan to end homelessness would mean a mill rate increase of 21.73 per cent
If a city administration report to end homelessness was to be passed by council, the mill rate would see an increase of more than 20 per cent next year.
-
Regina police arrest one following chase, collision and foot pursuit
A Regina man is facing multiple charges following a car chase, vehicle collision and foot pursuit.
-
City of Regina could receive nearly $3M for safer communities program
The City of Regina could receive $2.9 million from the federal government for a program aimed at making Canadian communities safer.
Ottawa
-
Canada 0-0 Belgium: Alphonso Davies misses penalty in World Cup opener
Alphonso Davies missed a penalty in the early stages of Canada's World Cup match against Belgium. The game marks a 36-year wait for the Canadian men’s national soccer team as it returns to the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
-
Eastern Ontario great-grandmother, 83, wins $60M Lotto Max jackpot
When Vera Page realized she had won the Lotto Max $60 million grand prize, she had a difficult time convincing herself she hit the jackpot.
-
Protest held after police break up homeless encampment on Rideau Street
A group of homeless residents held a protest on Rideau Street on Tuesday, calling on the city for more housing after they say police removed their encampment and belongings from a busy downtown street outside the capital's biggest mall.
Saskatoon
-
'We want to help the people in our community to stay safe': Battleford RCMP offer tips to reduce theft, property crime
Several local businesses are offering to etch the last eight digits of a vehicle’s VIN number onto its catalytic converter to prevent theft of the valuable auto part, the RCMP said in a news release.
-
RCMP investigating collision on Valley Road
Warman RCMP were called out to a collision on Valley Road near Township Road 3052.
-
'It's time for a change': Mother of homicide victim says health system failed her daughter
Cathleen Balon says she was going to take her daughter Nykera Brown to a detox centre in Moose Jaw on Tuesday November 15 to help her with addictions she’d been struggling with for over five years.