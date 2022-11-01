Lakeshore Hospital emergency room a 'time bomb' due to critical staff shortage, chronic overcrowding: extensive report

The conclusions of a 317-page report released in October on the Lakeshore General Hospital’s emergency room are unequivocal: current staff shortages are "extremely worrying," both for the health-care professionals and the patients.

"With the current staffing situation, this is a time bomb," wrote independent expert and nurse Marie Boucher.

Given that more than half of the positions are vacant, management has to face the fact that "an emergency plan must be put in place…in emergency," she stated.

Boucher prepared the mediation report for Montreal’s West Island CIUSSS and for a Quebec nurses' union, the Fédération interprofessionnelle de la santé du Québec (FIQ).

The report obtained by CTV News describes a work environment where staff is overburdened with tasks that only increase in number and intensity, with this year described as the worst ever.

The overtime requirements are unusually demanding because the emergency room is missing 52 per cent of its full-time staff.

In 2021-2022, a total of 27 per cent of the hours worked on evening shifts and 25 per cent of the hours worked at night were overtime hours.

The health-care workers reported being exhausted by the work and also by a "toxic" environment in the hospital's ER.

"Indeed, the climate was characterized by almost all [91 per cent +] of the respondents as heavy, negative and harmful to employees," Boucher wrote.

Boucher noted that the burden brought about by staff shortages is compounded by the increase in the number of patients seeking emergency care.

Included in the report are emails that read like pleas for help, sent by nurses to supervisors or managers following particularly difficult shifts. Their identities have been protected.

"The triage nurse was completely overwhelmed with patients and it is a direct result of her being alone," one extract reads. "Both nurses had no breaks. This situation is not unique."

Other extracts describe situations in the ER as "incredibly dangerous," "unsafe and unacceptable."

Another staff member writes that colleagues want to speak up about the intolerable conditions but "many are now afraid of retribution," the report said.

More to come.