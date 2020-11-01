MONTREAL -- During the summer, it was bicycles. Now, it's skis and snowshoes that are on demand.

As Montrealers look forward to a winter with limited entertainment options due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many are getting their winter shopping done early and are stocking up on the necessities for outdoor sports.

At Play It Again Sports on Decarie Blvd., all stock for new and used cross-country skis have already sold out.

“I will not be able to get more from my suppliers, they've told me they are completely sold out until New Year's Day,” said owner Yves Mouchaca.

Mouchaca said he's also all out of snowshoes.

“We're waiting for a shipment next week and have a waiting list of approximately 24 to 36 folks,” he said.

While solo winter sports equipment is all gone, Mouchaca said sales for team sports gear and activities that require close contact has slowed significantly. For instance, sales of hockey equipment are way down.

“The nature of our business to stay afloat, we need hockey to come back,” he said.