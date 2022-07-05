Ottawa urged to protect Montreal airport lands amid monarch butterfly debate
Ottawa urged to protect Montreal airport lands amid monarch butterfly debate
Two Montreal politicians and a biodiversity activist group are calling on the Trudeau government to take responsibility for preserving a vast natural area leased and managed for many years by Aéroports de Montréal (ADM) after it "wiped out" thousands of plants in late June, according to a group called Technoparc Oiseaux.
Marwah Rizqy, MNA for Saint-Laurent, Alexandre Boulerice, MP for Rosemont--La-Petite-Patrie, as well as Technoparc Oiseaux called Tuesday for changes to the lease between Transport Canada and ADM or for the creation of a federal park, in order to protect an ecosystem of about 200 hectares north of Montreal-Trudeau airport.
Its size is equivalent to that of Mount Royal, said Rizqy.
According to Boulerice, the fact that these lands were provided in a lease is not an excuse for the Trudeau government "to wash its hands of the actions of Aéroports de Montréal." It should "tighten the screws" on ADM, the MP said.
"The provisions are clear. We must be able to apply federal laws to protect ecosystems... Biodiversity is not just a matter that happens in the Amazon or in sub-Saharan Africa, it's also in our backyard," he said at a press conference in Montreal.
He and Rizqy said it was one of the last "green" places in the Quebec metropolis.
The Liberal MNA sees it as an "appropriate" place with wetlands to fulfill the Trudeau government's promise to create a national urban park in every province and territory.
"If nothing is done, this opportunity will be lost," said Rizqy.
ADM recently conducted work on a portion of the land that had been left undeveloped since 2012, prompting consternation from the Technoparc Oiseaux organization, even as ADM insisted that the land in question was not ecologically sensitive.
The group condemned the destruction of flowers, shrubs and plants, including milkweed, which contribute to the survival of the monarch butterfly, which is widely present in this area, during the nesting season.
"We also found dead birds on the ground. There are many birds that nest on the ground and even in the phragmites, which is said to be invasive," said Benoit Gravel, a spokesman for Technoparc Oiseaux, on Tuesday.
The organization says it has counted 150 species of birds that frequent the site.
ADM denied earlier this week in comments relayed by some media that it had razed the site, saying instead that it had simply mowed the lawn and carried out normal maintenance operations, particularly because of the presence of ragweed and long grass.
According to the organization, no monarch butterflies had yet been found at this location in 2022. Technoparc Oiseaux maintains that these butterflies usually arrive later in the summer.
For its part, the office of the federal Minister of Transport indicates that Minister Omar Alghabra "has already written directly to the CEO of ADM to express his concerns, request details on the next steps in this file and reiterate the urgency of the situation."
While the terms of the lease provide for ADM to be "independently responsible for decisions" on the use and development of the land, they also include environmental protection requirements, the minister's office says.
"Our office is following up with ADM on a weekly basis to learn about their plan and to urge them to make progress on this file," Alghabra said in a written statement to The Canadian Press.
"Our government is also planning to hold a meeting soon between the minister and the airport to discuss the situation."
The land already includes an ecological park where Aéroports de Montréal created spaces dedicated to butterflies last fall with the planting of some 180 milkweed plants and about 300 milkweed seeds.
"This is a good start, but we reiterate to ADM that they need to do more," wrote Alghabra's office.
Technoparc Oiseaux says it's still concerned that, like other lots, the ecological park will be subject to commercial or industrial development as long as the lease remains unchanged.
On the site where ADM recently did some work -- also known as the "Monarch Fields" -- Medicom had wanted to build a factory to produce filters for surgical masks, but backed out this winter when environmental groups had concerns about the project.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 5, 2022.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | AFN rejects resolution calling for Chief Archibald's suspension
An emergency resolution before the Assembly of First Nations annual meeting to reaffirm the suspension of National Chief RoseAnne Archibald has failed in Vancouver.
Two young ER doctors quit Montreal jobs, blaming Quebec's broken health-care system and Bill 96
Two young emergency room doctors, raised and trained in Montreal, are leaving their jobs after only two years to move back to Toronto – and they say the Quebec health-care model and Bill 96 are to blame.
Tamara Lich breached conditions by appearing with fellow convoy leader: Crown
The Crown is seeking to revoke bail for Tamara Lich, a leader of the 'Freedom Convoy,' after she appeared alongside a fellow organizer in an alleged breach of her conditions.
Parade shooting suspect charged with 7 counts of murder
The man charged Tuesday with seven counts of murder for opening fire at an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago legally bought five weapons, including two high-powered rifles, despite authorities being called to his home twice in 2019 for threats of violence and suicide, police said.
Bank of Canada's rapid rate hikes likely to cause a recession, study finds
The Bank of Canada's strategy of rapidly increasing its key interest rate in an effort to tackle skyrocketing inflation will likely trigger a recession, says a new study released Tuesday from the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives.
Canada is the first country to ratify Finland and Sweden's accession to join NATO
Canada became the first country to ratify Finland and Sweden's accession protocols to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Tuesday.
Northern heatwave melts records in Yukon, Northwest Territories
A northern heatwave is melting records in Yukon and Northwest Territories, where temperatures climbed above 30 C in the Arctic Circle.
'We're all really shaken up': Father recounts reuniting with missing daughter as U.S. man is charged
The father of the Edmonton girl who was missing for nine days said he was getting ready to post another update on Facebook last Saturday when police knocked on his door.
Revised CAF dress code allows for face tattoos, long hair and beards
The Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) has released further details about what will and won’t be allowed under its revised dress code expected to be enforced starting this fall.
Toronto
-
'It's not America': Fox Sports host roasted for comments about Toronto
A U.S. basketball commentator has found himself in the hot seat over comments he made about Toronto and its relationship with Black athletes amid rumours one of the best in the game could be headed north of the border.
-
This is how long Air Canada says travellers now need between connecting flights
As flight delays and lost luggage bring chaos to summer travel plans, Air Canada is advising travellers on how much time they should leave between connecting flights.
-
These Ontario cities and towns are now paying people to visit
A few Ontario cities and towns are now offering to pay tourists to encourage them to stay overnight this summer.
Atlantic
-
Woman, teen, one-year-old die in East Port Hebert, N.S., crash
A woman, a teenager and a one-year-old girl have died following a crash in East Port Hebert, N.S., on Monday.
-
Halifax closing Meagher Park, unhoused people to be moved
A park in west end Halifax that became the site of an encampment last fall is closing to the public and removing unhoused inhabitants in the process.
-
Halifax fire, RCMP on scene of house fire in Queensland, N.S.
Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency and RCMP are currently on scene of a house fire on St. Margaret's Bay Road in Queensland, N.S.
London
-
Victim of fatal crash near Exeter, Ont. identified
Huron County OPP have identified the victim of a fatal crash north west of Exeter, Ont. on Monday evening.
-
Chatham man facing first degree murder charge following woman's death
A 42-year-old man has been charged with first degree murder after a woman was found dead inside a Chatham home.
-
Children’s Museum one of ten projects to receive federal funding
The London Children’s Museum is a step closer to building a new state-of-the-art facility on Kellogg Lane. It’s one of ten community projects in London to receive $3.7 million in federal funding, announced Tuesday.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern woman shares her love of quilting across the north
Since 1996, Carla Alexiuk has been increasing the quilting population in northern Ontario by providing workshops, knowledge and her passion for the hobby.
-
Ottawa announces $2M for electric battery innovation in Sudbury
It was a multi-million dollar day in Sudbury as the federal government provided a huge funding boost for electric vehicle innovation.
-
Patient gets violent at Sault hospital, throws oxygen tanks
A patient became violent at Sault Area Hospital over the weekend, throwing oxygen tanks while in the emergency department.
Calgary
-
Sundre man found dead at McDonald's, coworker charged with first-degree murder
A 27-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of his co-worker at a McDonald's in Sundre, Alta.
-
Shawn Mendes surprises Airdrie fan who missed concert to prepare for heart surgery
Kaley Biggar got a big surprise from singer Shawn Mendes after missing his Calgary concert.
-
Victim of Upper Mount Royal homicide identified by Calgary police
Calgary police have released the identity of a man found dead in the community of Upper Mount Royal over the weekend.
Kitchener
-
Another Ont. homeowner raises red flag over driveway paving work
As police try to track down the man believed to have paved a Puslinch woman’s driveway without her permission, another person has come forward claiming to be the victim of a similar alleged fraud.
-
Series of serious crashes in southwestern Ontario leads to plea from provincial police
A string of serious collisions over the last few days has Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) sending a heightened warning to drivers to not let their guards down during the summer months.
-
Offload delays see ambulances line up in front of Guelph hospital
There were no ambulances available to respond to emergencies in Guelph for a short period on Monday, as paramedics waited outside the hospital to offload patients.
Vancouver
-
Chief's update on officers injured in Saanich, B.C., bank shootout
One week after a failed bank robbery in Greater Victoria that left two suspects dead and six officers injured, the chief of the Saanich police told reporters supports were being made available to all officers as three recover in hospital.
-
Job action possible as talks break down with B.C. General Employees' Union
Despite initial discussions being positive, negotiations between the B.C. General Employees’ Union and the Public Services Agency hit an impasse on Monday.
-
'Gross abuse of vulnerable client': Scathing disciplinary decision involving B.C. lawyer
A B.C. lawyer committed "egregious" misconduct that amounted to "a gross abuse of his vulnerable client" that left her "destitute," according to a scathing disciplinary decision issued by a law society tribunal.
Edmonton
-
'We're all really shaken up': Father recounts reuniting with missing daughter as U.S. man is charged
The father of the Edmonton girl who was missing for nine days said he was getting ready to post another update on Facebook last Saturday when police knocked on his door.
-
Motorcyclist seriously injured in south Edmonton crash: police
Edmonton police responded to a serious crash involving a motorcycle in south Edmonton Tuesday afternoon.
-
Tornado warnings ended for Coronation region
All of the tornado warnings that were in effect for areas near Coronation this afternoon have been ended by Environment and Climate Change Canada.
Windsor
-
The Amazing Race Canada: 'High stakes' for Windsorite competing this season
Windsor-native Craig Ramsey is embarking on a journey of a lifetime as he competes in the latest season of The Amazing Race Canada.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | 'Next thing you know, I heard a bang': Shooting and stabbing investigation leads to charges for Chatham man
A 43-year-old Chatham man is facing several charges after reports of a stabbing and shots fired in Chatham.
-
'2023 or 2024?' Start date of Chatham-Kent IBL expansion franchise in question
A young man who cuts the grass at Fergie Jenkins Field — and plays baseball at a Tennessee university — could potentially be on the roster when a new inter-county baseball league franchise makes its debut in Chatham, Ont.
Regina
-
Here's what a new entertainment district could look like in Regina
Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) is exploring what a brand new 10,000 seat event centre could look like in the city.
-
Sask. epidemiologist says Moe's lack of knowledge on COVID-19 booster schedule 'bewildering'
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says he doesn't know when second booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will be available for people under 50.
-
'Truly grateful': Regina boy injured in crash with alleged impaired driver regains consciousness
Benjamin Dufour, the seven-year-old boy who was gravely injured after being hit by a truck in Regina last month, has shown positive signs of recovery, according to a news release from his family.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police investigating shooting with injuries in south end
Ottawa police are investigating a shooting in the Ellwood area in the south end.
-
Waiting 22 days for luggage to arrive
Sharon Lloyd has been waiting 22 days for her baggage to arrive after being lost on a direct flight form Ottawa to Toronto. Gatineau, Qc.. Jul. 5, 2022. (Tyler Fleming / CTV News).
-
Six residents of Ottawa died of COVID-19 last week
Ottawa Public Health is reporting six new COVID-19 deaths in the city in the last week, bringing the city’s death toll from the pandemic to 825 residents.
Saskatoon
-
Vehicle swallowed as water main break floods Saskatoon intersection
A Saskatoon intersection was overflowing with water late Tuesday afternoon.
-
Tornado warning issued for area near Kindersley, Sask.
Environment Canada has issued a tornado warning for the R.M. of Kindersley including Kindersley Brock and Flaxcombe, and the R.M. of Oakdale including Coleville.
-
Sask. epidemiologist says Moe's lack of knowledge on COVID-19 booster schedule 'bewildering'
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says he doesn't know when second booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will be available for people under 50.