

The Canadian Press





First Nations members, artists, environmental and labour organizations, and everyday citizens will take part in a protest in the west end of Montreal on Sunday, to push back against the Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain oil pipeline project.

The FTQ's secretary general, Serge Cadieux, will take the floor at the protest to push the belief that all the money invested in the project should instead be used to promote a "fair" energy transition for workers and communities.

Cadieux is vocal in his criticism of the federal government's move to force British Columbia to join the Alberta-led project. He believes this is an affront to provincial jurisdiction - each province, he said, must decide what is good for their people.

The Kinder Morgan pipeline project involves the construction of a1150-kilometer pipeline between Alberta and the west coast of British Columbia. The BC government has voiced their hesitation to proceed with the pipeline, which would export oil from Alberta's oil sands.

First Nations and environmental groups are also fighting against the pipeline project.