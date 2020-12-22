MONTREAL -- According to a recent report by Narrative Research, 18 per cents of Canadians reported they had gotten a new pet since the start of the pandemic. In other words, over 6.8 million new pets were adopted since March 2020. That number can be added to more than 16 million cats and dogs Canadians had in 2019, prior to the pandemic.

That is a lot of domestic animals. And feeding domestic animals can cost $20 to $60 a month. It adds up, and it presents a growth opportunity, not just for now but for the long term.

More than 38 per cent of young people in Gen Z have adopted a pet since March. These adoptions were likely spurred by boredom, wanting companionship, and because people have been forced to spend more time at home. So why not have a new pet?

The odds for young pet adopters to adopt more animals in the future are very high. In other words, the pet economy is looking very different than before COVID-19, and chances are it's going to last a while.

Our society has become more domestic due to lockdowns and physical distancing restrictions. Spending more time at home allows someone to think that having a pet is possible. And the food service industry has been following suit.

When you think about it, the pet economy can represent tremendous potential for this industry. Pets are already influencing the market. With lockdowns in effect in many regions of the country, restaurant operators have pivoted and are now offering food to be consumed outside of their dining areas.

Curbside pick-up spots and drive-throughs are in fashion and incredibly busy. Pets can easily accompany humans on their journey to pick up a coffee, a meal, or a snack. And some are treating the pooch along the way.

At some Tim Horton’s locations, early unofficial reports suggest that the quantity of choice for Timbits at many locations is one, just one. That one Timbit is often given immediately after purchase to a pet riding in the back of the car.

Before the pandemic, 91 per cent of Canadians considered their pets to be a member of their family. That was before the pandemic. After almost 10 months of on-and-off lockdowns, the relationships many Canadians have with their pets may have reached new levels. Food service should take notice. A greater number of pets will influence choices their owners will make when picking a restaurant in the future.

Many restaurants did and still do not allow pets in dining areas, for obvious reasons. However, the pandemic has made the market of consumers longing for a pet-free space much smaller.

Having a menu for pets could also be critical to attracting new consumers in the future. Once we leave our lockdown-heavy period, this could be an opportunity for restaurant operators to reengage or recommit to a new market.

Helping people to prepare homemade food for their pets could also be of value in the future. Not only would a new pet owner get the proper information to feed their pets, but the food industry could assist existing pet owners with improving a pet’s diet, and perhaps allow the pet owner to save some money -- meal kits for pets, if you will.

With the pandemic, food operators have thought outside the box for humans, so there is certainly room to do the same for pets. As we hear about more recalls affecting pet food, such as the recent massive Pedigree recall, quality and food safety will become critical issues for many pet owners.

Sylvain Charlebois is a professor and the senior director of the Agri-Food Anaytics Lab at Dalhousie University.