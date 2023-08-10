Opening of Griffintown REM station likely delayed

After breakdowns, signal errors and even passengers being stuck in the railway garage, Montreal's brand-new light-rail line is facing another hurdle.

The Réseau express métropolitain (REM) station in Griffintown, which was supposed to open to the public next year, will likely be delayed.

Sud-Ouest city councillor Craig Sauvé says it means nearby residents who have already been dealing with REM construction and noise won't have an easy ride.

"They see it like this beautiful candy next to their windows every day and they want access," Sauvé said.

CDPQ Infra initially said the new Griffintown station would be done in 2024. Now, it's not committing to a completion date.

"We are still studying the possibilities for the construction of this station. It is made more complex by other projects that are in the vicinity and because the train is currently in operation," CDPQ Infra said in a statement.

"Additional analysis will be needed. We will have an end date to announce to the public shortly."

Trajectoire Quebec, an organization that promotes public transit in Quebec, said Thursday the problem isn't that there are delays, but that they're not explained.

"Every time, it's a surprise," said François Pepin, a board member of Trajectoire Quebec.

"We learn something every week, almost every day. They have to improve their communications and transparency."

To build the station, work will have to happen around the existing tracks, with trains running 20 hours a day and every three minutes and 45 seconds during rush hour.

"It will be more complicated and more costly also if you don't want to stop the train and keep the service," Pepin said. "It's like working in the metro; you only have five hours during the night."

It also means the city can't move forward with work to turn part of the lot into a park, but Sauvé says despite the delays, the construction of the station will ultimately be worthwhile as long as residents can see the light at the end of the tunnel.