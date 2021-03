SAINTE-SOPHIE -- A 60-year-old woman has died following what police believe to be a Monday evening double homicide attempt in the Laurentians.

According to Quebec provincial police, an altercation broke out around 9:15 p.m. Monday in a single-family residence on Samson street in Sainte-Sophie.

Two women, who police have confirmed to be family members, were both brought to a hospital north of Montreal with serious injuries. The older woman, 60, has died. The other, a 28-year-old, remains in care.

(Cosmo Santamaria, CTV News)

A potential suspect fled the scene; however, police believe he was involved in a car accident in the neighbouring city, where he allegedly collided with another automobile in Saint-Jérôme, sustaining serious injuries.

He is in hospital, according to police, who will meet with him when his condition improves.

The other driver involved in the crash was also seriously injured, and is in stable condition.

(Cosmo Santamaria, CTV News)

The investigation is led by the major crimes squad of the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), the provincial police force. Forensic identity technicians were also brought on-scene.

"We’re going to ask neighbors if they saw or heard anything," said SQ spokesperson Marie-Michelle Moore.

(Cosmo Santamaria, CTV News)

-- With files from the Canadian Press and CTV News videojournalist Billy Shields.